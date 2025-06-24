Jaka Bijol has committed his long-term future to Leeds United by putting pen to paper on a five-year contract. That deal should, in theory at least, keep the Slovenian defender at Elland Road until at least 2030 after a £15million agreement was reached with his previous club, Udinese.

Bijol is the second player through the door in West Yorkshire, with free agent striker Lukas Nmecha signing a shorter two-year deal earlier this month. Leeds, meanwhile, have also offered fresh terms to Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, while recent reports suggest there is growing confidence Dan James can extend his stay beyond 2026.

Leeds have made a habit of targeting players into the final 12 months of their deals during transfer windows and with value depreciating at that point, it’s important club chiefs get their own house in order too. Below, the YEP runs through the contracts of every squad member in reverse order, starting with summer signing Bijol.

2 . Willy Gnonto End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ao Tanaka End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Joe Rodon End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Jayden Bogle End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images Photo Sales