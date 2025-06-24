The contract of every Leeds United player amid Dan James extension confidence and Jaka Bijol 5-year deal

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have a range of contract lengths within their current squad.

Jaka Bijol has committed his long-term future to Leeds United by putting pen to paper on a five-year contract. That deal should, in theory at least, keep the Slovenian defender at Elland Road until at least 2030 after a £15million agreement was reached with his previous club, Udinese.

Bijol is the second player through the door in West Yorkshire, with free agent striker Lukas Nmecha signing a shorter two-year deal earlier this month. Leeds, meanwhile, have also offered fresh terms to Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, while recent reports suggest there is growing confidence Dan James can extend his stay beyond 2026.

Leeds have made a habit of targeting players into the final 12 months of their deals during transfer windows and with value depreciating at that point, it’s important club chiefs get their own house in order too. Below, the YEP runs through the contracts of every squad member in reverse order, starting with summer signing Bijol.

End of contract: June 2030

1. Jaka Bijol

End of contract: June 2030 | LUFC

End of contract: June 2028

2. Willy Gnonto

End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images

End of contract: June 2028

3. Ao Tanaka

End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images

End of contract: June 2028

4. Joe Rodon

End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images

End of contract: June 2028

5. Jayden Bogle

End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images

End of contract: June 2028

6. Largie Ramazani

End of contract: June 2028 | Getty Images

