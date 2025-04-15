Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Georginio Rutter continues to impress away from Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georginio Rutter is reportedly attracting more transfer interest less than 12 months after his move from Leeds United to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Georginio has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at the Amex Stadium, having left Leeds in August after Brighton triggered his £40million release clause just hours before its expiry. The attacking midfielder has eight goals and five assists to his name in 34 league games and has become a fan-favourite down south, just as he was at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 22-year-old’s Brighton career could be a short one as interest builds from further up the Premier League, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reporting on links with Chelsea. He claims Stamford Bridge recruitment chiefs are ‘closely monitoring’ the former Leeds star and have added him to their transfer shortlist.

Chelsea have spent over £1billion on transfers since Todd Boehly’s 2022 takeover and the former Premier League champions have shown no sign of slowing down, with 13 first-team players coming through the door this season alone. An inconsistent campaign has left them scrambling for European football, however and another busy summer is all but certain.

And their desire for more attacking options could lead them to Georginio, who impressed in three games against Chelsea this season with two goals and an assist. Brighton did retain hope of qualifying for European football until a run of four games without victory and their failure to do so could prove problematic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter transfer latest as Chelsea ‘monitor’ former Leeds United man

The Seagulls have proven strong negotiators when it comes to selling players but owner Tony Bloom is often receptive to bids deemed too good to turn down. The majority of big-money exits seem to have gone to Chelsea, including the likes of Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella.

A major factor in Brighton’s poor recent run has been the absence of Georginio, who limped off in tears during last month’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Nottingham Forest before being spotted in an ambulance. The former Leeds man appeared to roll his ankle and was wearing a protective boot as recently as Saturday, with a season-ending injury possible.

"So, both injuries [for Georginio and defender Adam Webster], I can say they don't look great," Hurzeler told Sussex World earlier this month. “So we have to add them on our injury list.” Asked whether the two players in question could now be out for the season, the Seagulls boss responded: “It's possible.”

Leeds will hope to come up against their former talisman Georginio next summer, whether it be in the colours of Brighton or Chelsea. The attacking midfielder left following May’s play-off final defeat to Southampton but Daniel Farke’s side are hoping to avoid such drama entirely this time round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio’s former side are currently top of the Championship and five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Preston. Up next is a Good Friday trip to Oxford United, the first of four final regular-season games.

Your next Leeds United read: Whites ‘interested’ in Monchengladbach midfielder Julian Weigl