'Feels incredibly good' - Leeds United news as former player opens up on exit

The latest news from Leeds United ahead of Saturday’s visit to Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Cresswell has revealed why he has benefitted from his decision to leave Leeds United and join French club Toulouse.

The Whites academy product made 14 senior appearances after making his way into the first-team setup at Elland Road but earned his first regular senior experience during a season-long loan spell during the 2022/23 campaign. A permanent departure came in the summer of 2024 as Cresswell crossed the channel after Toulouse fought off interest from elsewhere to secure a deal reportedly worth around £4m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since making that move, Cresswell has scored seven goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Les Violets and was also part of the England Under-21s side that retained their European Championship title during the summer as they claimed a 3-2 win against Germany in the final. The former Whites defender has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent months and the defender insisted he has made the most of the ‘opportunities and full confidence’ he has been given during the time with Toulouse.

Speaking to French outlet Footballlogue, he said: "For young foreign players, I think it's a great time to come to France and play in Ligue 1. Here, many clubs trust young players. Coaches have no problem playing young players. No problem at all. Whereas in England, it’s harder to break into the first team because they really see you as a ‘kid’ at 18, 19, or 20 years old, in France, if they think a player is good enough, he will play. He’ll be given opportunities and full confidence. As a result, the player feels incredibly good, which can only be beneficial for himself, but also for the club."

Former Whites star given message ahead of reunion

Getty Images

Leeds United will come up against a familiar face when they run out at Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After making a big money move to Elland Road in January 2023, Georginio Rutter scored eight goals and provided 18 assists in 66 appearances before joining the Seagulls in a £40m agreement ahead of the 2024/25 season. After a solid first season on the South Coast, Rutter is yet to find the net during the current campaign but has provided three assists in nine appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his first reunion with his former club, Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler has called for an improvement from the versatile forward.

He told Sussex World: “First of all, a very important player. And of course, he has good games, bad games, good performance, bad performance so far. But for us, it’s the main thing that he’s getting consistency into it and showing the right behaviour. And that’s why we daily work with him, where we give him the daily feedback. Of course, he’s a striker and he wants to score and he’s really working hard for it. But in the end, it’s not about forcing it.”

Your next Leeds United read: Key Brighton figure ruled out of Leeds United visit with ex-Whites star denied meeting former side