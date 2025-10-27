'We have to' - Brighton handed 'dangerous' warning ahead of Leeds United clash

Leeds United will travel to Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United will face a sizeable test as they look to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites claimed what felt like a massive three points when Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon got the goals that saw off fellow strugglers West Ham United at Elland Road on Friday night and that was enough to lift Daniel Farke’s side six points clear of the relegation zone. It also means Leeds will leapfrog Brighton in the table if they can land another win when they head to the Amex Stadium this weekend.

The Seagulls have established themselves as one of the most unique sides in the Premier League in recent seasons as they have built a forward-thinking squad with a focus on shrewd recruitment and making the most of the sizeable income they have received from some high-profile departures to what some would consider to be elite clubs. However, as it stands with nine games gone in the season, Fabian Hurzeler’s side are sitting in the bottom half of the table and they suffered a 4-2 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls boss reflected on a frustrating afternoon where he felt there were positives to take from his side’s performances but insisted they must improve if they are to start picking up wins over the coming weeks.

Mistakes

Speaking after the Seagulls’ defeat at Old Trafford, Hurzeler told the club website: "It is disappointing. We made too many mistakes and like this, you cannot win the game. I felt it all the time that there was something in the game for us. We are consistently there, we worked hard, we had chances, but the main thing was after our too easy mistakes, it cost us energy.

“We were always dangerous in their final third but when you give away four presents you can’t win a game. United pressed man to man so you have to do the small executions well and we weren’t at our highest level. In the end it is about execution and our execution wasn't right, so we have to start in training taking every pass and every touch seriously. We have to improve. Like I said, the character was good, the personality and the belief was there. We never gave up but the main thing is we made too easy mistakes.”

