German boss Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton side host Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Fabian Hurzeler has fired a “lazy” warning to his Brighton side ahead of Leeds United’s visit with Whites praise and expectation for Saturday’s showdown at the Amex.

Hurzeler’s were unbeaten in five heading to last weekend’s Premier League clash at Manchester United but suffered a 4-2 defeat which was followed by a 2-0 loss at Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup hosts Arsenal.

The young German manager’s side now face the visit of newly-promoted Leeds in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon, ahead of which Hurzeler has admitted that a positive response is important following back-to-back defeats,

Hurzeler, though, is full of respect for Daniel Farke’s side, saluting the team’s hardworking nature and warning his side “don’t be lazy” as he predicted a difficult afternoon against the newly-promoted Whites.

Speaking at Friday morning’s pre-match press conference, Hurzeler was asked how important it was for his side to produce a positive response.

”Do the hard work, don't be lazy”

“Always important,” said the German.

“Results always lift the mood, lift the atmosphere, lift the energy.

“But the only thing we can do is really the things we can influence on the pitch and tomorrow will be hard work, because Leeds are a really hard-working team.

“We have to do the basic things right, we have to commit to each other, we have to sacrifice things.

“But the main thing is really like to do the hard work. Do the hard work, don't be lazy, and that's the main thing and then let's see how it goes tomorrow."