Leeds United were linked with the experienced striker earlier this summer.

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Leeds United-linked striker Callum Wilson.

Leeds were linked with early interest in Wilson by talkSPORT but while a free agent striker did arrive at Elland Road, it was not the former Newcastle United man. The Whites instead looked to Germany and welcomed Lukas Nmecha across from VfL Wolfsburg in June, with the physical striker looking sharp in pre-season so far.

Wilson remained on the hunt for a new home and after recent reports of talks with West Ham, his move to the London Stadium was confirmed on Saturday. The 33-year-old, who scored just one goal in 22 games for Newcastle last season, signed a one-year contract with the Hammers.

“I’m excited to be joining a massive Football Club like West Ham,” Wilson said of the move. “A Club that shares a similar passion to mine, hard work, dedication and also I strive for success so I'm glad to be a part of it. I'm looking forward to the challenge.”

Wilson is the second Premier League player to join on a free transfer, following the signing of right-back Kyle Walker-Peters upon his Southampton contract expiration. The Hammers have also spent around £54m combined on left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf and centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo - the latter a £36m obligation to buy.

“We are pleased to welcome Callum to West Ham United,” Head coach Graham Potter added. “He is a proven, experienced Premier League striker, with a great work ethic and a fantastic goalscoring record. We have built a really good spirit and environment around the squad, and Callum will only strengthen and enhance that.

“He will be a good influence, especially on our young attacking players, and brings leadership qualities. I know that Callum is determined to make a really positive contribution to West Ham United, and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

Leeds United transfer latest as striker expected

Leeds appeared to decide on Nmecha over someone like Wilson for their free agent striker arrival and another No.9 is expected to follow, this time a fee-paying transfer. Elland Road chiefs have known interest in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, for whom they saw a £32million bid rejected by Fulham earlier this summer.

Muniz remains a person of interest for Leeds, with hope Fulham’s ‘not for sale’ stance might soften if a new striker arrives at Craven Cottage later down the line. But reports earlier this week suggested Wilson’s former club Newcastle could turn to the Brazilian in their own search for attacking reinforcements.

The Magpies are at risk of losing star striker Alexander Isak alongside Wilson and the Daily Mail reported this week an ‘informal enquiry’ had been made regarding Muniz. Other options are thought to be higher up their list, however, namely RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa of Brentford.

Leeds now have four weeks to get a first-choice striker through the door before the summer window closes on September 1. There will be an obvious desire to get one in earlier, however, with the 2025/26 Premier League season getting underway in a fortnight.