Leeds United striker Joel Piroe bagged his fourth goal of pre-season to get his Whites a 1-1 draw against La Liga visitors Villarreal.

Joel Piroe highlighted what Saturday’s draw against Villarreal showed with a personal admission in his post-match Leeds United assessment of Saturday’s friendly.

Last season’s Championship Golden Boot winner Piroe approached Saturday’s friendly having already scored three times in pre-season but the 26-year-old was named on the bench as summer signing Lukas Nmecha started upfront.

Piroe, though, was one of four Leeds players brought on at the break and the Dutchman bagged again as he netted the goal which ultimately sealed a 1-1 draw against the La Liga visitors.

Villarreal, who finished last season’s La Liga campaign in fifth place, went ahead in the 62nd minute through Etta Eyong who was able to head home into an empty net after Illan Meslier was left grounded upon tipping a Gerard Moreno header on to the bar from a cross from the right.

Leeds, though, drew level just five minutes later through Piroe with a typical striker’s finish from the middle of the box after a cross from Brenden Aaronson had caused chaos and some Villarreal pinball in the box.

Both teams then had chances to bag a winner but the contest ended in a 1-1 draw which Piroe saluted as a decent test which he said showed the resilience of Daniel Farke’s side ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

As for his own impact, the beaming striker admitted he was always happy to be on the scoresheet.

"It was a good tough game, a good opponent and always happy to take my goals with me,” beamed Piroe to LUTV.

Asked about the goal coming at a good time against a good side, Piroe reasoned: “Yeah definitely and I think they had really good patterns as well like where they sometimes caught us in behind. But we reacted well to it apart from with the goal of course.

"But to get back into the game with a goal is always good and it shows the resilience we have as a team as well."