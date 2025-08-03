Leeds United drew 1-1 with Villarreal in their penultimate pre-season friendly as Daniel Farke’s transfer needs crystallised at Elland Road.

The penultimate friendly of pre-season is ordinarily when you want to take a step closer to the team that will run out on the opening day, but this was not that. Perhaps in one way it was because it crystallised the urgency and the needs that remain in Leeds United's summer transfer window. But with the attacking additions and new full-back not yet in situ, it cannot be said that a 1-1 draw with Villareal told Daniel Farke much about who his best XI will be when the window closes.

Farke’s 24/25 decision vindicated

What it did was provide retrospective evidence to back up Farke's 2024/25 decision making in at least one position and offer a vital reassurance when it comes to big league opposition.

On the first point, Farke started Isaac Schmidt at right-back, a player he knows won't start there in the Premier League and one currently expecting to spend the season elsewhere. Leeds will only sanction Schmidt's exit if they get a full-back in but the Swiss defender's struggle of a performance against Villareal was a nod in the direction of Farke's reasoning for trusting others ahead of him last season.

On the second point, Leeds were largely worth the draw against a top five LaLiga side and Champions League outfit. They battled, gave as good as they got physically, had spells in possession, scored a goal and secured a draw. For the second time in pre-season they held top flight opposition, having drawn 0-0 with Manchester United in Stockholm.

That this game at Elland Road was so often such a boring affair spoke to the work Leeds have not yet completed in their attempt to build Farke a relegation-proof squad. There was no real magic because they are still short of magic men. Last season's best left winger, Manor Solomon, is no longer at the club having gone back to his parent club. Last season's best right winger, Daniel James, sat out injured. His right flank partner and attacking specialist right-back Jayden Bogle also missed out. They have no natural number 10 and are yet to sign the marquee striker who will be expected to come in and start. The final third is where the magic still needs to happen in the market, a point well understood by the recruitment department long before pre-season got to this stage.

But even if and when the exciting bits of transfer business get over the line, there will be more games like this one because Leeds are going to have to gut it out. The entertainment factor will almost certainly diminish when the focus is on being hard to beat. Most reasonable supporters will have made a begrudging peace with that fact and will get their kicks where and when they can while contenting themselves with the notion that staying up will be the very meaning of success.

The line-up alone for this game suggested it might be an afternoon devoid of much fun. There wasn't even a real narrative. Jack Harrison's adductor issue saved him from being a lightning rod for boos. Newest signing Lucas Perri is still working through the problem he arrived with. And Mateo Joseph, though present, has talked himself out of Farke's plans entirely for the time being.

Setting up in a 4-3-3 again, Leeds could be happy enough with their start. Sean Longstaff read a pass, intercepted it and then made a mess of his attempted through ball for Willy Gnonto. Longstaff sent Lukas Nmecha clear on the right and with the angle against him the striker's shot was easy for Luiz Junior. There was plenty of attacking intent with the ball early on. Gabriel Gudmundsson whipped in a very inviting cross from the left. Brenden Aaronson's from the right found Anton Stach in the area and he went down under a challenge without getting the decision.

There was some bite without the ball. Ethan Ampadu slid in to allow Joe Rodon to mop up after the latter's poor giveaway. Stach stopped an attack with a slightly late and ever-so-cynical nibble at the ankles.

As the first half wore on the game levelled out. Villarreal had the best chance when a ball over the top released Yeremy Pino and though he scampered free of the the defence he was unable to beat Karl Darlow. Pascal Struijk, Rodon and Stach all had to be alert to deal with balls into the Leeds box as the Spaniards took a greater measure of control. Leeds were unable to keep possession as they had in the early minutes and it invited pressure. Chances were few and far between, though.

A stalemate, with the emphasis on stale, developed and it lulled Elland Road into a stupor. As the first half neared its conclusion the stadium was jolted awake when Schmidt forced the ball to Nmecha in the box and he swivelled to shoot, Luiz Junior saving smartly at his near post. There was a flash of danger too when Stach whipped a free-kick to the far post.

But once again it was Villarreal who came closest to scoring, in what was the last action of note in the half. An attack down the right ended with a clipped cross that Gerard Moreno headed goalwards, forcing Darlow into an acrobatic save.

Bijol into the fray

Jaka Bijol was among the half-time replacements and he was straight into the action to deny Villarreal a third golden opportunity. Tajon Buchanan was breaking in behind the defence and in on Illan Meslier until the Slovenian slid in with a clean, vital challenge.

No one came to the keeper's rescue for the opener, however. Schmidt, who was guilty of a few poor giveaways and struggled for most of the afternoon to contain Villarreal on that side, failed to stop the initial cross, Gudmundsson was beaten in the first aerial challenge and though Meslier tipped the ball onto his crossbar, Etta Eyong reacted quicker than anyone in white to nod home.

Leeds hit back almost immediately and though it was Joel Piroe who sidefooted in to level, the goal was all about Aaronson. Having toiled all afternoon with little joy on the right but not once given up, he skipped past a man and whipped in a dangerous cross that wasn't dealt with, giving Piroe the simplest of finishes.

Largie Ramazani was denied from distance with a trademark blast and Harry Gray's header was thwarted by a combination of a save, the crossbar and an offside flag, before time was called on a very 'pre-season' pre-season friendly.

Beyond the most basic of positives - minutes in the legs - Farke was pleased that Leeds controlled parts of the game. It was far from perfect, yet his squad is far from complete. His press conference was a chance to reiterate that fact. He needs quality attacking additions in what is now a 29-day window that must move Farke much closer to a team he will be happy to go with in the world's best league.