Leeds United required an added-time final-day winner to pip Burnley to the Championship title.

Maxime Esteve has given ‘full credit’ to Leeds United for pipping his Burnley side to the Championship title on goal difference.

Burnley and Leeds both enjoyed strong finishes on their way to automatic promotion, pulling away from a Sheffield United side who collapsed to lose four in five through April. Daniel Farke’s men won all of their last six while the Clarets extended an incredible unbeaten streak to 33 league games with five straight victories to see out the season.

But despite that incredible run - which saw them record a quite ridiculous 23 clean sheets - and an impressive 100-point tally, Burnley were denied the Championship title in the dying minutes of the final weekend earlier this month. Victory over Millwall sent them top going into those last few moments but 320 miles south, Leeds had other ideas.

A 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle would not have been enough for Farke’s side to be crowned Championship champions and a draw it looked set to be, until Manor Solomon weaved his way into the box before squeezing a title-clinching effort beyond Pilgrims goalkeeper Conor Hazard. Burnley boss Scott Parker was in disbelief after hearing what had happened down south but reflecting on the campaign, his defender Esteve praised the Whites for an ‘amazing season’.

Burnley’s Maxime Esteve reflects on Leeds United title race

“100 points is an amazing season, it’s a brilliant achievement from everyone,” Esteve told the Burnley Express. “I’m so proud honestly. Not only of me, but the whole team because the dressing room is just amazing. The consistency is absolutely amazing. I think the mentality from everyone is to win every game and the will not to lose, which is brilliant.

“That was the most important thing [to win the final game against Millwall]. We are equal on points with Leeds, so that’s brilliant for them, full credit, because both teams played an amazing season. We get 100 points and we’re still not champion, which is a little bit disappointing, but honestly it’s been a top, top season and I’m just so proud of everyone.”

Burnley and Leeds can now look forward to a busy summer recruiting for the Premier League and Parker’s side have already confirmed the permanent signing of four loanees. Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards, Zian Flemming and Bashir Humphreys will all remain at Turf Moor for next season’s survival effort, but questions remain over Esteve’s defensive teammate CJ Egan-Riley.

The Clarets’ retained list, published on Tuesday, confirmed talks were ongoing with Egan-Riley over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire this summer. But recent reports have suggested the defender has already agreed the terms of a five-year commitment to French outfit RC Strasbourg.

Burnley also remain in talks with club captain and top-scorer Josh Brownhill, who like Egan-Riley is currently set to leave Turf Moor as a free agent. Leeds published their retained list over the weekend and remain in talks with full-back pair Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, while Josuha Guilavogui’s Elland Rod stint has come to an end.

