The Leeds United legacy very much lives on for Raphinha.

Ex-Whites star Raphinha has repeated a Leeds United action upon his latest triumph for Barcelona with whom a new deal is reportedly close.

Having already won the Copa Del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona sealed another La Liga title with last Thursday night’s 2-0 victory at Espanyol on the back of the weekend’s thrilling 4-3 triumph at home to Real Madrid.

Barca then lifted the La Liga trophy in front of the club’s home fans after Sunday’s fixture against Villareal who left with a 3-2 victory.

But in celebration of his side’s treble, Raphinha has repeated a Leeds action on his team’s Montjuic pitch.

Back in May 2022, Raphinha sank to the ground and walked the length of Brentford’s pitch with his knees after guiding the Whites to final day survival in their battle against the drop.

Three years on, the Brazilian star repeated the action at Barcelona’s current home ground in celebration of his team’s treble as he again walked the length of the Montjuic pitch on his knees.

Raphinha is now reportedly set to sign a new deal with Barca until June 2028 according to transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano.