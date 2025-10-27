20 free agents Leeds United could sign including Ao Tanaka team-mate and former Newcastle United man

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 18:00 GMT

There are some eye-catching names on a list of players still looking for a new club.

Leeds United are currently preparing for the January transfer window as they look to build on a hectic period of recruitment during the summer.

Around £100 million was splashed out on ten new signings in preparation for the new Premier League season as the likes of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor were all added to Daniel Farke’s promotion-winning squad. Several summer additions have already impressed as the Whites have made a steady return to the top flight but there is still a clear need to improve in certain areas and that opportunity could be taken when the January transfer window opens for business.

There are some players still available as free agents after failing to new clubs in the aftermath of their departure from their previous clubs during the summer - and they can be signed immediately but would be unable to play until January. We take a look at 20 possible free agent signings Leeds could consider and there are some very familiar faces.

Last club: Arsenal

1. Takehiro Tomiyasu

Last club: Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Last club: Al-Hilal

2. Renan Lodi

Last club: Al-Hilal | Getty Images

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur

3. Sergio Reguilon

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur | Getty Images

Last club: Brentford

4. Josh Dasilva

Last club: Brentford | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Last club: Al-Duhail

5. Hakim Ziyech

Last club: Al-Duhail | Getty Images

Last club: PSV Eindhoven

6. Rick Karsdorp

Last club: PSV Eindhoven | Getty Images

