Leeds United are currently preparing for the January transfer window as they look to build on a hectic period of recruitment during the summer.

Around £100 million was splashed out on ten new signings in preparation for the new Premier League season as the likes of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor were all added to Daniel Farke’s promotion-winning squad. Several summer additions have already impressed as the Whites have made a steady return to the top flight but there is still a clear need to improve in certain areas and that opportunity could be taken when the January transfer window opens for business.

There are some players still available as free agents after failing to new clubs in the aftermath of their departure from their previous clubs during the summer - and they can be signed immediately but would be unable to play until January. We take a look at 20 possible free agent signings Leeds could consider and there are some very familiar faces.

1 . Takehiro Tomiyasu Last club: Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales