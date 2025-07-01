Leeds United will be weighing up which established Premier League teams they could finish above next season.

New Brentford manager Keith Andrews admits a Premier League role came along quicker than he expected as Leeds United fans hope a surprise appointment can provide a potential relegation rival.

Leeds will need to overcome an increasingly difficult challenge if they want to enjoy more than one season back in the Premier League, with a huge jump in quality compared to their 2024/25 Championship rivals. All of the last six newly-promoted teams have gone straight back down, with Daniel Farke’s side having to finish above at least one established top-flight side to survive.

Early contenders for that particular role have included the financially strapped West Ham or Wolves, who have already sold their two best players in Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri. But after losing manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur while possibly selling top-scorer Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Norgaard, Brentford could emerge as a possible relegation rival.

And last week the Bees confirmed their surprise decision to appoint set-piece coach Andrews as their new manager, having enjoyed previous success appointing Frank from within. The former Republic of Ireland international has never been the main man in a first-team dugout before and even admitted a little surprise at the level he’s come in at for top job number one - albeit he cut a confident figure in his first press conference.

“Two or three years ago I knew I was ready to be a head coach,” Andrews said. “Would I have foreseen it being this role at this level? Probably not. But the path I’ve taken has been very deliberate to get to this stage. Three years ago, I was assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland. It was a long part of my coaching journey – five years with the under-21s and the senior team. The path has been long.”

Andrews will receive a baptism of fire from next month with five of Brentford’s first seven games coming against Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. They host Leeds on December 13 before a trip to Elland Road on March 21.

Could Leeds United have a new relegation rival to battle?

There is every chance Andrews will prove to be an astute appointment, and Brentford’s history of strong decision-making might even suggest it is likely, but it’s a big risk ahead of a summer in which top players also look set to leave. And the 44-year-old is not expecting to benefit from any extra boardroom patience due to his lack of experience.

“[I've been given] no assurances, I think the reality is that it’s a football club that has been built in a certain way and we have ways to do things which aren’t the norm,” Andrews added. “The support Thomas had throughout his tenure was impeccable, the relations he built were very connected and aligned and I don’t see that being any different."

Of course, Leeds’ main focus will be on doing their own job and ahead of that August 18 opener against Everton, club chiefs have been hard at work ensuring Farke has a squad worthy of top-flight football. Free agent striker Lukas Nmecha and £15million defender Jaka Bijol are already through the door, with Sebastiaan Bornauw expected to follow soon.

The YEP reported on Tuesday morning that Leeds are also interested in Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach, albeit they expect plenty of competition for the 26-year-old ball-winner. Recruitment chiefs are still keen on Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson too, but nothing is thought to be imminent regarding him.