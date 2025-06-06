Brenden Aaronson has spoken about his return to Leeds United

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson says it was difficult to win back supporters after deciding to return to Elland Road.

The United States international has compared Leeds with major US city Philadelphia in terms of the enthusiasm and scale of celebration after a pair of sporting successes in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philadelphia's beloved NFL franchise, the Eagles, were winners of the Super Bowl LIX, defeating Kansas City Chiefs to win only their second title.

Leeds, meanwhile, were Championship winners, finishing the campaign on 100 points and securing promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

“I know what the Philly fans are like, I know what the Leeds fans are like and that’s why I love the city so much,” Aaronson told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I think it’s so cool — I mean the club has got so much history, and whenever you step into Elland Road you feel it. And I love it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old's fiancee Milana D'Ambra compared the scenes at Leeds' end-of-season parade to those in Philly after the Super Bowl win earlier this year, at both of which she was present.

“She said it’s almost like the same type of fans, in a way - so into it, so involved," he said.

Aaronson was not around for the Whites' first tilt at promotion during 2023/24, instead exercising a loan release clause option in his contract, which permitted him to spend the first of Leeds' two seasons in the Championship with Bundesliga side 1. FC Union Berlin.

Aaronson makes Leeds United return admission

Upon the expiry of his loan in Germany, Aaronson made what he calls a tough decision and one which certain family members weren't initially sure was right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t easy going back,” Aaronson said. “It was a tough decision, because I knew I would be under scrutiny and be killed in moments.

"Without [my family's] help, I wouldn’t have been able to do it, because it was tough,” Aaronson added. “There were moments when I showed up [and] it wasn’t easy when the fans were not happy with me. But then to just push through that, and to earn their respect back, and to continue to get better throughout the season, I think it really showed my character and built it up, and made me even stronger.”

Aaronson is contracted at Leeds for another two seasons having signed in the summer of 2022 on a five-year deal. The Whites are in the market for an attacking midfielder who can play the American's position this summer which could mean greater competition for places in 2025/26.