Leeds United fans can now watch back one of the most memorable seasons in recent history.

Leeds United's incredible 2024/25 Championship title-winning campaign has been immortalised in documentary form - and you can watch it all right now.

‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’, follows a season like no other as Daniel Farke’s side bounced back from play-off final heartbreak to produce the club’s highest-ever points tally en route to the Championship title. It took 100 points and 95 goals to secure top-spot, with every effort proving crucial up to and including Manor Solomon’s final-day added-time winner at Plymouth Argyle.

As part of the documentary, Shots TV bring exclusive interviews with those who followed the Whites’ incredible title-winning campaign from the ground, including YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth and his colleague Joe Donnohue. There is also insight from YEP editor Joseph Keith, National World publisher Laura Collins and, most important of all, the fans.

‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’ reflects on another difficult summer in West Yorkshire in which stock was taken following yet another miserable trip to Wembley, with Farke’s side losing 1-0 to Southampton. Star players were sold for big money but incomings had to be shrewd, with transfer drama carrying through to the season’s early weeks.

An opening-day 3-3 draw at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth set the tone, with fans treated to a madcap affair in which the visitors thought they’d won it in added-time only for Brenden Aaronson to salvage a point - he could even have won it minutes later. A feeling of trepidation hung over those early weeks but Leeds kicked into gear going into autumn and entered 2025 looking unstoppable.

Leeds United’s incredible season documented

February looked set to be a season-defining month as Leeds came from behind late on to win consecutive games over promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United but, as always seems to be the case, it wasn’t that simple. One win in six followed as the Blades and Burnley gained ground, with chants of ‘Leeds are falling apart’ growing louder.

But Farke’s side instead stood together, taking a good away point from Luton Town before winning six on the bounce. A 6-0 thumping of Stoke City proved enough to secure promotion following Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley, while three points at Plymouth ensured the title went to Elland Road.

Leeds went into party mode from Easter Monday onwards and that continued right through to an open-top bus parade in which at least 150,000 - a watch of the live footage would suggest plenty more - lined the streets to celebrate. That good feeling remains in West Yorkshire going into a huge summer.

As well as reflecting on that incredible campaign, ‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’ explores what a return to the top-flight might mean for Leeds the football club and Leeds the city. YEP writers Smyth and Donnohue, meanwhile, give their thoughts on the summer transfer window and what a successful 2025/26 campaign might look like.

