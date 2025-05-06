Leeds United were given a hero’s reception on Monday afternoon as more than 150,000 fans lined the city’s streets for a memorable open-top bus parade. Daniel Farke and his players crawled down Boar Lane, New Market Street and The Headrow to share in a moment of pure joy as supporters climbed trees, bus stops and lampposts, with yellow, white and blue smoke filling the sky.
A parade that was scheduled to last around one hour ended up going on for more than double that and as the buses edged along their route, a number of Leeds players were pulled aside by LUTV. Emotions were understandably running high as Patrick Bamford, Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto and many more gave their thoughts on the incredible party unfolding before them.
A lot of lovely messages were sent by those interviewed and reflecting on an incredible day, the YEP has rounded up every word said by 10 Leeds players and chairman Parag Marathe. Take a look below for the pick of those quotes.
1. Brenden Aaronson
“It feels amazing. Us guys are really enjoying ourselves and it’s great to see the turnout. It just completed the season to get the trophy and celebrate with our fans, it's a dream season. I've seen a lot of American parades but nothing like this, it's amazing. Thank you guys for everything because you made the year amazing, so thank you.” | Getty Images
2. Pascal Struijk
“I don't even know how to put it into words. I'd rather let the camera focus on the fans, it's amazing. There's too many to count, it's amazing, the support is incredible. I feel like last time missed out a little bit so I’m loving wearing this medal [from 2020].” | Getty Images
3. Mateo Joseph
"You see how big Leeds United is, you see everyone together here, celebrating a massive season. I'm really happy for all the work we’ve done, all the support they've given us. This is crazy. We are the champions, we have to shout it out loud and be proud of it.” | Getty Images
4. Largie Ramazani
“I love it, I'm enjoying every single moment. This is crazy to be honest, I thought at my previous clubs I would see something great but this is amazing, it's the best thing I've ever seen. I think this is the best day, actually when Manor scored I think that was one of the best days, this is even better, it's amazing.” | Getty Images
5. Illan Meslier
“It's literally unbelievable, when you're Leeds you know it's amazing, but to see so many tens of thousands, it's amazing. I’m speechless, I just want to enjoy this moment. I spent six years here, it's a huge pleasure to play for them, I love everyone. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.” | Getty Images
6. Manor Solomon
“It's unbelievable. No words. To see them celebrating like this, you don't know how many there are here, maybe 500,000, it's incredible. I was expecting to see a lot of people but not this much. It's crazy. This season, what we’ve all done, is brilliant. It's been amazing, now we just have to celebrate. I've made a few memories at Leeds United that will always remain in my heart. I can't explain what I feel for these fans, they deserve to be happy.” | Getty Images