Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Sheffield Wednesday, but there may yet be transfer business to take care of first.

The transfer deadline is on Friday night, and Leeds have been hard at work improving their squad after allowing a number of key players to move on early in the window. Daniel Farke and the club’s recruitment staff have pulled off a number of signings late in the window, and full focus will now be placed on keeping hold of key players.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto ‘decision’

Wilfried Gnonto has surprisingly ‘rejected’ a move to Everton on deadline day.

Gnonto has dominated transfer headlines at Elland Road this summer, refusing to play in a bid to force through a transfer before later apologising and returning to playing duties. SportItalia.net are now saying the Italian had a chance to move on deadline day, but he rejected Everton’s advances and has decided to stay at Leeds.

It’s unlikely the Whites would have accomodated a deal this late in the day, given they see Gnonto as a key part of their promotion push this season.

Sinisterra latest

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is the subject of a loan bid from Premier League side Bournemouth but no deal has been agreed yet.

The Colombian international has Premier League clubs among his admirers on transfer deadline day and there is understood to be overseas interest in his services. Sinisterra’s situation at Elland Road has not felt certain all week, despite Daniel Farke’s hopes of keeping Leeds’ star man.

Last season the 24-year-old proved himself as a top flight game changer, albeit in an injury-hit first campaign in England since a move from Feyenoord. Sinisterra was among those at Leeds with relegation exit clauses and though the club believed it had expired in August, an issue or dispute arose around that subject and Farke removed the winger from his first team dressing room. That scenario made it clear that there was some reticence on the player’s part about staying and playing in the Championship.

Drameh exit

United have confirmed that Cody Drameh’s at Elland Road has come to an end, thanks to a season-long loan move to Birmingham City.

The right-back is in the final year of his contract and will spend the remainder of it with Leeds’ Championship rivals the Blues. The deal includes an option for Birmingham to make it a permanent signing, which would allow them to get ahead of any others looking to take him on a free next summer.

Leeds will get full salary recovery from the deal, along with a loan fee and if Drameh should opt to leave Birmingham and explore his free agent options then due to his age the Whites will be entitled to compensation.