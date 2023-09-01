Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is the subject of a loan bid from Premier League side Bournemouth but no deal has been agreed yet.

The Colombian international has Premier League clubs among his admirers on transfer deadline day and there is understood to be overseas interest in his services. Sinisterra’s situation at Elland Road has not felt certain all week, despite Daniel Farke’s hopes of keeping Leeds’ star man.

Last season the 24-year-old proved himself as a top flight game changer, albeit in an injury-hit first campaign in England since a move from Feyenood. Sinisterra was among those at Leeds with relegation exit clauses and though the club believed it had expired in August, an issue or dispute arose around that subject and Farke removed the winger from his first team dressing room. That scenario made it clear that there was some reticence on the player’s part about staying and playing in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ipswich Town game last weekend saw Sinisterra return to the starting line-up and he scored in a 4-3 win, with Farke suggesting there was now clarity in the situation. But as the deadline approaches Bournemouth have put forward a loan proposal and others are watching with interest.

If Sinisterra was to depart today Leeds would be expected to respond and replace him with another attacker.