Leeds United Luis Sinisterra latest - Premier League club makes their move amid overseas interest

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is the subject of a loan bid from Premier League side Bournemouth but no deal has been agreed yet.
By Graham Smyth
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:14 BST

The Colombian international has Premier League clubs among his admirers on transfer deadline day and there is understood to be overseas interest in his services. Sinisterra’s situation at Elland Road has not felt certain all week, despite Daniel Farke’s hopes of keeping Leeds’ star man.

Last season the 24-year-old proved himself as a top flight game changer, albeit in an injury-hit first campaign in England since a move from Feyenood. Sinisterra was among those at Leeds with relegation exit clauses and though the club believed it had expired in August, an issue or dispute arose around that subject and Farke removed the winger from his first team dressing room. That scenario made it clear that there was some reticence on the player’s part about staying and playing in the Championship.

The Ipswich Town game last weekend saw Sinisterra return to the starting line-up and he scored in a 4-3 win, with Farke suggesting there was now clarity in the situation. But as the deadline approaches Bournemouth have put forward a loan proposal and others are watching with interest.

If Sinisterra was to depart today Leeds would be expected to respond and replace him with another attacker.

Leeds have already lost Tyler Adams to Bournemouth this season in somewhat similar circumstances. Just days after Leeds believed the American’s exit clause to have expired he secured a move to the Cherries for a fee in excess of what the Whites would have been owed had his contract stipulations been met by the Premier League outfit. It was clear in the aftermath that Adams’ desire was to leave Elland Road and make an instant return to the English top flight. Sinisterra’s position, in the final hours of the summer window, appears to be along the same lines.

