Leeds United confirm seventh transfer in £5m international deal as contract length is revealed

Leeds United have paid a fee in the region of £5m to bring Bulgarian international midfielder Ilan Gruev to Elland Road from Werder Bremen.
By Graham Smyth
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The move is subject to international clearance and a work permit but Gruev’s arrival has been confirmed and the 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Whites.

Gruev will bolster Daniel Farke’s midfield options and compete with Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray for a start in the centre of the pitch. The defensive midfielder came through the ranks at Bremen and has been plying his trade in the senior side since December 2020.

A promotion to the Bundesliga and a successful relegation fight are among the highlights of Gruev’s time at Weser Stadium. He departs with 62 appearances to his name in all competitions.

At international level Gruev has represented Bulgaria from Under 17 level up to the senior squad and he has eight caps to date.

Gruev is Leeds’ seventh senior signing of the summer, joining Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence in Farke’s new-look squad. A move for fellow midfielder Glen Kamara is also expected to go through before tomorrow’s deadline.

