Leeds United’s best starting XI after summer transfer window deals including Glen Kamara

A look at Leeds United’s best post-summer transfer window starting XI as deadline day unfolds.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:36 BST

Leeds United are now fully focused on getting through transfer deadline day with a squad with sufficient quality to mount a promotion push. The Whites have spent the last week or so adding to their once thin-looking squad, and they have now wrapped up Glen Kamara to add further strength to their midfield.

Daniel Farke will now be determined to survive deadline day without losing key stars Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto, with late interest expected. With deadline day rumbling on, we have put together Leeds’ best starting XI should they manage to keep hold of key stars. Take a look below.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

2. LB - Sam Byram

3. CB - Joe Rodon

4. CB - Liam Cooper

