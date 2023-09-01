Leeds United have confirmed that Cody Drameh’s at Elland Road has come to an end, thanks to a season-long loan move to Birmingham City.

The right-back is in the final year of his contract and will spend the remainder of it with Leeds' Championship rivals the Blues. The deal includes an option for Birmingham to make it a permanent signing, which would allow them to get ahead of any others looking to take him on a free next summer.

Leeds will get full salary recovery from the deal, along with a loan fee and if Drameh should opt to leave Birmingham and explore his free agent options then due to his age the Whites will be entitled to compensation.

Drameh moved to the club in August 2020 from Fulham and impressed with the Under 23s. His proximity to the first team did not translate to a significant breakthrough however and he requested to go out on loan to Cardiff City in January of 2022.

An impressive few months with the Bluebirds led to expectation of Drameh making an impact for Leeds under Jesse Marsch but once again there was little involvement at senior level and he was sent out to Luton Town for a second Championship loan in January of this year.

Drameh caught the eye as the Hatters earned promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs and though he was open to returning to Leeds to play under Daniel Farke, no new contract was forthcoming. The attempted signing of Max Aarons and the eventual capture of Djed Spence on loan from Spurs spelled the end of Drameh's time with Leeds.