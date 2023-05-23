Leeds United’s final game of the 2022/23 Premier League season against Tottenham Hotspur has been selected for TV coverage. The match’s kick-off time of 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon will remain the same.

BT Sport are broadcasting the game. Subscribers of the channel can also keep up to date with the action via the BT Sport App on mobile, tablet and laptop devides.

Leeds isn’t the only team fighting relegation who will be on the box either. Everton’s clash against AFC Bournemouth will be broadcasted by BT Sport as well at the same time.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will be showing Leicester City’s match against West Ham. The Foxes were in action on Monday evening away at Newcastle United and drew 0-0.

Current standings...

17. Everton, 33 points, -24

18. Leicester City, 31 points, -18

19. Leeds, 31 points, -27

Two of the three teams in the frame will be relegated. Everton remain in the driving seat at the moment and a win at home to the Cherries would see the Toffees secure their top flight status once again. They drew 1-1 away last time out against Wolves courtesy of a late equaliser by defender Yerry Mina.

Leicester have been in poor form and only had one shot against Newcastle in their last outing. However, they have the best goal difference though and if they beat West Ham and Everton drop points, they will more than likely survive unless Leeds thrash Tottenham.

