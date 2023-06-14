It’s a big week for Leeds United with the club looking to bring in a new head coach following the successful takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

Several names have been linked with the Elland Road vacancy but one of the most prominent is former Leicester City and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers. However, they look likely to face competition for the Northern Irishman from another of his old clubs as Scottish Champions Celtic make their own move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, several Whites players are away on international duty and one is not interested in discussing his future at the club as he is ‘fully focused’ on the task at hand with his country. Here are the latest Leeds United morning news headlines on Wednesday, June 14:

Rodgers closes in on Celtic move

Brendan Rodgers is poised to return to Celtic with the Northern Irishman closing in on a reappointment with the Glasgow club, according to reports. The ex-Leicester City and Liverpool boss was in charge at the club between 2016 and 2019, winning seven major trophies before joining the Foxes midway through the 2018-19 season. Celtic would go on to win another two trophies that season.

The Guardian reports positive talks between Rodgers and the Celtic board have taken place and only a ‘late change of heart’ will prevent the ex-Swansea City boss from replacing Ange Postecoglou who left the club to join Tottenham Hotspur. The Whites parted ways with Sam Allardyce following the end of his short-term deal at the club. Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan are two men under consideration, with the former also eyed by Celtic.

Leeds United star ‘only focused’ on international duty

Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson has said that he isn’t focused on his future at Elland Road and is only focused on his next match with the USA men’s national side. Per GOAL, he says the focus is totally on the U.S. men’s national team’s upcoming match against Mexico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad