Brendan Rodgers is poised to return to Celtic with the Northern Irishman closing in on a reappointment with the Glasgow club, according to reports.

The ex-Leicester City and Liverpool boss was in charge at the club between 2016 and 2019, winning seven major trophies before joining the Foxes midway through the 2018-19 season. Celtic would go on to win another two trophies that season.

The Guardian reports positive talks between Rodgers and the Celtic board have taken place and only a ‘late change of heart’ will prevent the ex-Swansea City boss from replacing Ange Postecoglou who left the club to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers’ departure in 2019 angered the large majority of Celtic fans, as he left the club with the side on the cusp of a third-straight domestic treble.

The Northern Irishman is well liked by Leeds, but the Elland Road outfit understood the difficulties of securing his services following their relegation. There was also the belief the ex-Liverpool manager could wait for a Premier League job but now appears ready to seal his return to Celtic.

The Whites parted ways with Sam Allardyce following the end of his short-term deal at the club. Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan are two men under consideration, with the former also eyed by Celtic.

As reported by the YEP on Tuesday, Leeds have narrowed their managerial search and are holding interviews this week.