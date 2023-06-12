Leeds United news as player’s exit talks will ‘advance’ and manager becomes available

Leeds United have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new manager ahead of next season. The Whites were relegated from the Premier League in the last campaign.

They are now aiming for an immediate promotion back from the Football League. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Linked-boss moves on from club

Leeds-linked Carlos Carvalhal has cut ties with La Liga side Celta Vigo and is now available. The Portuguese boss guided Sheffield Wednesday to the play-offs in the second tier twice during his spell at Hillsborough and will now be weighing up his next move in the game. He was said to be on the radar of Hull City late last year, as per HullLive, before the Tigers opted for Liam Rosenior.

Winger completes move elsewhere

Ryan Kent, who has been reported as a target for the Whites on numerous occasions over the past couple of years, has been snapped up by Fenerbahce on a free transfer. The former Liverpool man officially sees his contract at Rangers expire later this month. He is now embarking on a new chapter in his career over in Turkey.

Attacker update emerges as rival club join chase

Leeds and Everton have reportedly been joined by Burnley in the race to land Southampton attacker Che Adams. The ex-Sheffield United man may move on from the Saints in the upcoming transfer window following their relegation from the top flight. TEAMtalk claim the Clarets are ‘keen’ to lure him to Turf Moor as they prepare for their return to the big time.

Midfielder poised to head out the exit door