Ryan Kent has made the move to Turkey after signing for Fenerbahçe following his release from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

The former Liverpool player was a long-term target of Leeds United during Marcelo Bielsa’s time at the club but a move to Elland Road never materialised.

He left Ibrox at the end of the Scottish season following the expiration of his contract and has opted for a move abroad.

“Hello Fenerbahçe fans, this is Ryan Kent, I’d like to congratulate everyone at the club for winning the cup,” said the former Rangers player announcing his move.

“It is an honour to be joining Fenerbahçe. After speaking with the club I am aware of the visions and targets for next season. I look forward to helping my team achieve those goals - starting with the Super Cup next month.

“I am excited to start pre-season to meet my teammates and to meet you fans. Take care.”

Kent played 218 times for Rangers, scoring 33 goals and providing 56 assists during his time in Glasgow. Leeds’ interest in Kent started in 2018 as they eyed a loan move for the then Liverpool man.

He joined Rangers and in 2019 made a permanent switch to Ibrox despite further interest from the Whites, who saw a bid rejected for the player the following summer.

Speaking of that bid, then Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “The message for sure is ‘hands off’. Ryan is a player we admire very much here. He’s a player we’ve seen develop at Liverpool for a long time then brought him here and he did ever so well on loan.

“We went and bought Ryan and showed a lot of faith in him and he’s progressing very, very quickly here. He’s in a good place and a player we want to keep hold of. But yes we have had contact from Leeds and an opening bid has been really strongly rejected.”

Fenerbahçe has been the home of Leeds cult hero Gjanni Alioski for the past season, as he spent the campaign on loan in Turkey from parent club Al-Ahli.

He joined the Saudi Arabian outfit in 2021 after leaving Elland Road before moving to Turkey on loan last summer. Fenerbahçe claimed the Turkish Cup last weekend but Alioski missed the game through injury.