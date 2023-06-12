Ex-Leeds United man suffers promotion heartbreak but Whites could benefit in seven-figure cash windfall
The Puglia-based club salvaged a last-minute draw with Cagliari during their play-off final first leg last week but succumbed to a 94th minute winner by Leonardo Pavoletti to put an end to their hopes of back-to-back promotions.
Ex-Leeds youngster Caprile featured as Bari’s No. 1 throughout the 2022/23 season, recording 15 clean sheets in the league whilst establishing himself as a standout in Italian football’s second tier.
The 21-year-old failed to make an appearance at Elland Road but featured regularly for the club’s Under-23 side during his stay in West Yorkshire before sealing a permanent switch back to his homeland last summer.
Included in that particular deal, which saw him move on a free transfer, Leeds negotiated a 50 per cent sell-on clause, meaning the Whites will receive half of any transfer fee Bari glean from a potential sale.
Caprile is a newly-capped Italy Under-21 international and left an impression on Italian football’s second tier last term. There have been tentative links with Serie A champions Napoli – Caprile’s boyhood club – as well as supposed interest from other top flight sides.
It is possible a club in Serie A could move for the 21-year-old this summer owing to Bari’s play-off final misery. Leeds would stand to earn a probable seven-figure cash windfall if that were to be the case.