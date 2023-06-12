The Puglia-based club salvaged a last-minute draw with Cagliari during their play-off final first leg last week but succumbed to a 94th minute winner by Leonardo Pavoletti to put an end to their hopes of back-to-back promotions.

Ex-Leeds youngster Caprile featured as Bari’s No. 1 throughout the 2022/23 season, recording 15 clean sheets in the league whilst establishing himself as a standout in Italian football’s second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old failed to make an appearance at Elland Road but featured regularly for the club’s Under-23 side during his stay in West Yorkshire before sealing a permanent switch back to his homeland last summer.

BACKA TOPOLA, SERBIA - MARCH 24: Goalkeeper Elia Caprile of Italy U21 team prior to the International Friendly match between Serbia U21 and Italy U21 at stadium TSC Arena on March 24, 2023 in Backa Topola, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Included in that particular deal, which saw him move on a free transfer, Leeds negotiated a 50 per cent sell-on clause, meaning the Whites will receive half of any transfer fee Bari glean from a potential sale.

Caprile is a newly-capped Italy Under-21 international and left an impression on Italian football’s second tier last term. There have been tentative links with Serie A champions Napoli – Caprile’s boyhood club – as well as supposed interest from other top flight sides.