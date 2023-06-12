The 32-year-old received a well-deserved recall to the Spain squad this month ahead of the country’s UEFA Nations League fixtures and has been pressed on his future following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Speaking with Radio Marca, Rodrigo said: “I live in the real world, I have Instagram and friends who read the newspapers. I can’t tell you much beyond what we all know because I don’t know. I am very focused on the national team right now and on the following matches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is widely expected the experienced forward, who was the only player to score double figures for Leeds last season, will leave Elland Road this summer, but the Spain international served a reminder that he is still contracted to the club until June 2024.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium on May 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

“I don’t know what’s going to happen honestly,” he added. “But I have a contract with Leeds and that has to be respected.”

Despite this latest declaration on his future, Rodrigo is still likely to depart this summer, most probably back to LaLiga. As one of the club’s highest earners, Leeds will need to make difficult decisions on which players to cash in on as Championship revenues are considerably lower than those of Premier League clubs.

By outlining respect for his current employers, though, the Spaniard ensures if he is to leave, he will do so in the right way with the blessing of Leeds supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad