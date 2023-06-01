Leeds United news as pair could leave amid ‘concrete possibility’ transfer claim

It will be a summer of transition at Leeds United as they prepare for life back in the Championship. The Whites were relegated last weekend after losing on the final day of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

They will be aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines coming out of the club...

Transfer latest on USA international

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed that clubs are keen on Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson. He has said: “Aaronson leaving Leeds is a concrete possibility. He doesn’t know about the future of the club, this is why he’s open to leaving. I’m sure there will be something in the Premier League, because some Premier League club was already following the situation of Aaronson.

“The Bundesliga are always keeping an eye on these talents and opportunities on the market. I would mention these two markets for Aaronson.”

Defender could leave

Pascal Struijk could potentially move on this summer and according to The Athletic, the club are anticipating offers for him in the next transfer window. The Dutchman moved to Yorkshire back in 2018 from Ajax and has since made 96 appearances in all competitions.

Winger interest

As covered by the YEP earlier today, winger Crysencio Summerville is reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment with Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth linked. The Dutchman may well be thrown a lifeline in the top flight following the Whites relegation to the second tier.

Centre-back blow

