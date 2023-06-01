Every away journey that Whites’ supporters will have to make next season from Sunderland to Southampton and Ipswich Town to Swansea City.

Leeds United will be heading to all four corners of the country next season following their relegation from the Premier League to the EFL Championship.

The 24 team league spans the length and breadth of England and Wales with their shortest journey being less than 20 miles and their longest over 300 miles. There are plenty of familiar grounds and some that Leeds’ supporters might not have visited for a few years.

Here is every away trip Leeds United fans will be making season ranked by the distance of the home team’s ground from Elland Road from shortest to longest when travelling by road:

1 . Huddersfield Town 15.8 miles Photo Sales

2 . Rotherham United 30.9 miles Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday 32.7 miles Photo Sales

4 . Blackburn Rovers 56 miles Photo Sales