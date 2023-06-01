Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s 2023/24 Championship away trips including mammoth 319 mile Plymouth argyle journey - gallery

Every away journey that Whites’ supporters will have to make next season from Sunderland to Southampton and Ipswich Town to Swansea City.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Leeds United will be heading to all four corners of the country next season following their relegation from the Premier League to the EFL Championship.

The 24 team league spans the length and breadth of England and Wales with their shortest journey being less than 20 miles and their longest over 300 miles. There are plenty of familiar grounds and some that Leeds’ supporters might not have visited for a few years.

Here is every away trip Leeds United fans will be making season ranked by the distance of the home team’s ground from Elland Road from shortest to longest when travelling by road:

15.8 miles

1. Huddersfield Town

15.8 miles

30.9 miles

2. Rotherham United

30.9 miles

32.7 miles

3. Sheffield Wednesday

32.7 miles

56 miles

4. Blackburn Rovers

56 miles

