The 48-year-old completed the purchase of the Ligurian club this week after protracted negotiations with the club’s previous owner Massimo Ferrero. Radrizzani’s Aser group, along with Gestio Capital, have taken control of the side who will begin next season with a four-point deduction in Serie B.

A report from The Athletic on Thursday morning indicated Radrizzani intended to use Leeds’ Elland Road stadium in the Sampdoria purchase, offering up the historic ground as collateral to Italian bank Banca Sistema.

It is also claimed Leeds United board members, including chief executive Angus Kinnear, minority partners 49ers Enterprises and Massimo Marinelli – who sits on the Aser board alongside Radrizzani – were unaware of the supposed Elland Road proffer.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Radrizzani and Gestio Capital reportedly intended to take out a £25.8 million loan from Banca Sistema in order to acquire Sampdoria, with the Leeds chairman offering up Elland Road as security for repayment of the loan.

Elland Road is currently owned by Elland Road Ltd, a company which took receipt of the ground from Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd, the vehicle which Radrizzani used to buy back the stadium from private ownership in 2017.

"Leeds United are delighted to announce that Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd, an Aser Group company and parent company of Leeds United Football Club Limited, has completed the purchase of Elland Road Stadium,” a club statement read in June 2017, shortly after Radrizzani became Whites’ majority shareholder.

“Today is an important day in our history and a proud day for me and my team,” Radrizzani added.

“When I met with both management and supporters during my first few months at the club, the purchase of Elland Road was very high on their list of priorities and I'm delighted to be able to announce that we have completed that process today.”

In response to The Athletic’s findings, Radrizzani said: “What Aser Ventures does with its assets which includes several companies including Leeds United, Greenfield and Elland Road.. it’s none of your business.”

“You can do what you want but you are just trying to put Leeds United fans against myself. It is not nice.”

49ers Enterprises are currently engaged in talks with Radrizzani over the proposed buyout of Leeds United, which was set to go through this summer if the club remained in the Premier League.