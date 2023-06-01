Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United double act bow out amid difficult conditions in knockouts after promising finals display

Leeds United youngsters Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi were knocked out of the Under-20 World Cup with England on Wednesday night, losing 2-1 to Italy in the Round of 16.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

England had beaten Italy en route to glory at last year’s Under-19 European Championships which ensured qualification for this year’s World Cup, but could not find a way past the Azzurrini in La Plata, Argentina.

On a worn, bobbly pitch, England played out an energy-sapping encounter in which high-quality goals were scored. Tommaso Baldanzi’s opener during the first half came as a result of Giuseppe Ambrosino’s inch-perfect, outside-of-the-boot through-ball, while Alfie Devine’s equaliser for the Young Lions was equally impressive. Running towards the Italian’s near post, Devine volleyed home clubmate Dane Scarlett’s whipped cross with the instep of his right foot to level proceedings.

The second half took on a different complexion as legs began to tire on the heavily cut-up turf. Leeds forward Joseph – operating on the left wing of a 3-4-3 attacking formation this tournament – was substituted for Darko Gyabi shortly after the hour mark and despite ending up on the losing side, both gave good accounts of themselves.

Italy’s winner came from the penalty spot as Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei fired high into the net after VAR had deemed Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah to have handled the ball when blocking a shot.

Gyabi and Joseph are expected to play a more prominent role for Leeds’ first-team next season following the team’s relegation to the Championship. Several members of the England Under-20 group whom they participated alongside this summer have already enjoyed spells in the second tier of English football, including play-off finalists Callum Doyle and Brooke Norton-Cuffy, while Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has Premier League experience to his name with the Blues this season.

Joseph registered one assist at the tournament, while Gyabi found the back of the net with England’s eventual winner against Uruguay in the group stage.

England's midfielder Darko Gyabi reacts after losing against Italy during the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Italy at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on May 31, 2023. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)England's midfielder Darko Gyabi reacts after losing against Italy during the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Italy at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on May 31, 2023. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)
