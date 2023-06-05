Leeds United news as midfielder eyed as ‘low-cost’ target amid defender update

Leeds United are in the hunt for a new permanent manager and have a big decision. The Whites are back in the Football League following their relegation from the Premier League.

They also need to bring in some reinforcements into their squad to give themselves the best of an immediate promotion. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest headlines regarding the club...

Midfielder linked with surprise move

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcelona have reportedly identified Leeds midfielder Marc Roca as a ‘low-cost’ transfer target ahead of the upcoming window. Spanish news outlet Fichajes claim the former Espanyol and Bayern Munich has emerged on the radar of the La Liga giants. The 22-year-old made the move to Elland Road last year and has since made 36 appearances in all competitions.

Defender to be given chance

The Whites plan to give Cody Drameh a chance to show what he can do in pre-season amid links to Burnley and Luton Town, as per Leeds Live. The right-back spent the second-half of the season on loan with the latter and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs against the odds. He has also spent time away from Yorkshire at Cardiff City to get some experience under his belt.

International call-up for youngster

Leeds defender James Debayo has been called up by England under-18’s for their upcoming fixtures. The Three Lions will take on Norway on Friday, June 9 (11am BST) before facing Australia on Sunday, June 11 (11am) and then the host nation Portugal on Tuesday, June 13 (5pm).

Midfielder could head out the exit door