Former Leeds United manager is ‘on shortlist’ to take charge of European giants

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been named on the shortlist of potential candidates to become the new head coach at AS Monaco. Numerous reports are claiming that the Ligue 1 side are due to part ways with Philippe Clement after a disappointing end to their 2022/23 season.

Monaco ended the season in sixth place with 65 points, desite scoring more goals than Lille, Rens, Marseille, and Lens, who all finished above them.

According to Nicolò Schira, Marsch is on the club’s radar along with Lens boss Franck Haise, and ex-Hoffenheim manager Matthias Jaissle. Clement only joined Monaco last January, taking over from Niko Kovac, but after missing out on European football, he is reportedly headed for the door and due to be replaced.

Marsch was brought in at Leeds to replace Marcelo Bielsa, after he was dismissed in February last year as the team found themselves struggling in a relegation battle. Marsch managed to keep the Whites up by three points. He joined the club after managing Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, as well as serving as assistant head coach to the US national team.

However, despite Marsch helping Leeds survive the drop in the 2021/22 season, their struggles continued into the following campaign. He was let go in February as Leeds’ relegation worries went from bad to worse, and saw them bring in Javi Gracia and finally Sam Allardyce as a last a last throw of the dice to secure their survival.