Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Recent Leeds United recruit receives England international youth call

A Leeds United youngster has received an England international youth call for a summer tournament abroad.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

Seventeen-year-old centre back James Debayo joined Leeds from Watford in the summer of 2021 and the defender has since regularly featured for both United’s under-18s and under-21s. United’s under-21s sealed promotion back to the top flight of Academy football last month and Debayo has now been named in the England under-18s squad for three games at the International Tournament of Lisbon this month.

Head coach Neil Ryan’s side will take on Norway on Friday, June 9 (11am BST) before facing Australia on Sunday, June 11 (11am) and then the host nation Portugal on Tuesday, June 13 (5pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The under-18s will next year form the under-19s squad who will be involved in the under-19s Euros for which the first qualifying round is scheduled for October.

England under-18s squad:

Goalkeepers: Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion), True Grant (Manchester City), Jonathan Macaulay (Watford).

Defenders: Benjamin Arthur (Peterborough United), Josh Davidson (Liverpool), James Debayo (Leeds United), Zak Johnson (Sunderland), Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers), Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United), Lino Sousa (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Joseph Bauress (Burnley), Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham City), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion), Rio Kyerematen (Tottenham Hotspur), Chibuzo Nwoko (Fulham), David Ozoh (Crystal Palace), Travis Patterson (Aston Villa), Harry Whitwell (West Bromwich Albion).

ENGLAND YOUTH CALL: For 17-year-old Leeds United defender James Debayo. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.ENGLAND YOUTH CALL: For 17-year-old Leeds United defender James Debayo. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.
ENGLAND YOUTH CALL: For 17-year-old Leeds United defender James Debayo. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forwards: Adrian Blake (Watford), Romain Esse (Millwall), Lemar Gordon (Fulham), Aaron Loupalo-Bi (Fulham), Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace)

Related topics:EnglandWatfordPeterborough United