Recent Leeds United recruit receives England international youth call
Seventeen-year-old centre back James Debayo joined Leeds from Watford in the summer of 2021 and the defender has since regularly featured for both United’s under-18s and under-21s. United’s under-21s sealed promotion back to the top flight of Academy football last month and Debayo has now been named in the England under-18s squad for three games at the International Tournament of Lisbon this month.
Head coach Neil Ryan’s side will take on Norway on Friday, June 9 (11am BST) before facing Australia on Sunday, June 11 (11am) and then the host nation Portugal on Tuesday, June 13 (5pm).
The under-18s will next year form the under-19s squad who will be involved in the under-19s Euros for which the first qualifying round is scheduled for October.
England under-18s squad:
Goalkeepers: Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion), True Grant (Manchester City), Jonathan Macaulay (Watford).
Defenders: Benjamin Arthur (Peterborough United), Josh Davidson (Liverpool), James Debayo (Leeds United), Zak Johnson (Sunderland), Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers), Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United), Lino Sousa (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Joseph Bauress (Burnley), Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham City), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion), Rio Kyerematen (Tottenham Hotspur), Chibuzo Nwoko (Fulham), David Ozoh (Crystal Palace), Travis Patterson (Aston Villa), Harry Whitwell (West Bromwich Albion).
Forwards: Adrian Blake (Watford), Romain Esse (Millwall), Lemar Gordon (Fulham), Aaron Loupalo-Bi (Fulham), Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace)