Brenden Aaronson makes Leeds United admission and declares feeling on Whites transfer

USA international attacking midfielder Aaronson joined Leeds from RB Salzburg at the end of last May and the 22-year-old appeared in 36 of United’s 38 Premier League games this season, making the squad for every one of them.

Leeds, though, will play Championship football next season after finishing second-bottom and Aaronson has pulled no punches in his assessment of the campaign despite expressing his feeling of gratitude for being brought to Elland Road and thanks to the club’s fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The season wasn’t good enough,” wrote the American in an Instagram post. “We all strived for more and wish we did better. Despite these disappointments, I’m extremely grateful Leeds brought me to be part of such a great club with great team-mates and an amazing fan base.

ASSESSMENT: Of Leeds United's season from Brenden Aaronson, above, pictured after the club's relegation following the 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.