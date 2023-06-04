Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Brenden Aaronson makes Leeds United admission and declares feeling on Whites transfer

Brenden Aaronson has made an admission about Leeds United’s relegation but declared his feeling about his Whites transfer one year after arriving at Elland Road.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read

USA international attacking midfielder Aaronson joined Leeds from RB Salzburg at the end of last May and the 22-year-old appeared in 36 of United’s 38 Premier League games this season, making the squad for every one of them.

Leeds, though, will play Championship football next season after finishing second-bottom and Aaronson has pulled no punches in his assessment of the campaign despite expressing his feeling of gratitude for being brought to Elland Road and thanks to the club’s fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The season wasn’t good enough,” wrote the American in an Instagram post. “We all strived for more and wish we did better. Despite these disappointments, I’m extremely grateful Leeds brought me to be part of such a great club with great team-mates and an amazing fan base.

ASSESSMENT: Of Leeds United's season from Brenden Aaronson, above, pictured after the club's relegation following the 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.ASSESSMENT: Of Leeds United's season from Brenden Aaronson, above, pictured after the club's relegation following the 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
ASSESSMENT: Of Leeds United's season from Brenden Aaronson, above, pictured after the club's relegation following the 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

“I want to thank everyone involved with this year, including all the fans who came out to every game, start to finish, and supported us all the way. We appreciate it more than you know.”

Related topics:Elland RoadUSAPremier LeagueInstagramLeeds