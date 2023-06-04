Brenden Aaronson makes Leeds United admission and declares feeling on Whites transfer
USA international attacking midfielder Aaronson joined Leeds from RB Salzburg at the end of last May and the 22-year-old appeared in 36 of United’s 38 Premier League games this season, making the squad for every one of them.
Leeds, though, will play Championship football next season after finishing second-bottom and Aaronson has pulled no punches in his assessment of the campaign despite expressing his feeling of gratitude for being brought to Elland Road and thanks to the club’s fans.
“The season wasn’t good enough,” wrote the American in an Instagram post. “We all strived for more and wish we did better. Despite these disappointments, I’m extremely grateful Leeds brought me to be part of such a great club with great team-mates and an amazing fan base.
“I want to thank everyone involved with this year, including all the fans who came out to every game, start to finish, and supported us all the way. We appreciate it more than you know.”