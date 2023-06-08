The next few weeks look like they are going to be hugely important at Leeds United as supporters come to terms with their relegation from the Premier League to the EFL Championship.

The club’s ownership will be the first thing that needs to be addressed followed by the head coach vacancy and eventually the first team squad in the summer transfer window. It’s in the dugout where some of the biggest stories have been hitting the headlines this morning.

Leicester City are reportedly set to provide ‘competition’ to Leeds United for one out of work manager who has previously been with Fulham and Bournemouth. Elsewhere, Sam Allardyce has been speaking about the takeover at Elland Road and said he’d be willing to return to the club in a capacity away from head coach’s role. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Thursday, June 8:

Leeds United ‘may face competition’ from Leicester City for out of work manager

Per a report from HITC, Leeds United may now face competition from Leicester City as both teams consider appointing Scott Parker. The Foxes are said to be showing an interest in the former Fulham and Bournemouth boss amid links with a move to Leeds.

Dean Smith is still in charge at the King Power Stadium but ‘must now decide whether they want to stick with him or go in another direction’ following their relegation from the Premier League. Parker is currently available after being sacked by Belgian side Club Brugge in March.

Sam Allardyce discusses potential Leeds United return in new role

Sam Alladyce would be keen on a return to Leeds United once the club’s ownership situation has been sorted out, but not in his previous role as head coach. A report from CaughtOffside quotes the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast where the 68-year old expressed his desire to continue work at the Yorkshire club.

He said: “If I could stay in touch with Leeds, I’d only be too happy in a different position in terms of helping restructure from behind and not on the frontline, where it hits you the most. In my short spell, as much as it was disappointing we didn’t get there, it’s such a big club and such a great club, such a great bunch of fans and I’d be only too willing to help restructure in terms of where the club wants to go in it’s short and long-term future. If that’s the case I’d be only too willing to talk to them.