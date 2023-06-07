Leeds United are now on the lookout for a new manager as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

We have already seen plenty of bosses linked with the job following the club’s decision to move on from interim boss Sam Allardyce, but the process will be a thorough one as the Whites assess the best candidates. It will be a tough job to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but that will be the expectation.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Coreberan clause

Reported Leeds managerial target Carlos Corberan has a release clause in his West Brom contract, according to reports.

The Athletic report that Corberan may be very much gettable for the Whites due to a clause in his contract that would force West brom to allow their boss to leave if met. Leeds do have a few options they can snap up for free, but Corberan is said to be a target they like, given his recent Championship experience.

The 40-year-old joined a struggling West Brom side during last season and led them to within three points of a top six finish.

Leeds charged

The FA have confirmed that Leeds have until Wednesday June 14 to respond to the charge. A spokesperson said: “Leeds United FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control that occurred during its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Saturday 13 May 2023.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, insulting or provocative way. Leeds United FC has until Wednesday 14 June 2023 to provide a response.”

Bowyer throws hat in the ring

Former Leeds United hero Lee Bowyer insists he could get the fans onside and get the Whites promoted back to the Premier League.

“Without going into too much detail there was a message or two exchanged and then the decision from the club was to go with Big Sam because of experience,” he told Jim White on talkSPORT.

“Unfortunately for the football club that didn’t work out but going forward I’d like to think we’d have a conversation at some stage and try and put something together. For sure [I believed I could keep them up.] When I went in at Birmingham, I know it’s a completely different league, everybody said Birmingham were dead and buried when I took over. Would I have fancied my chances to maybe keep Leeds up? Of course I would. But that’s the past, you can’t change the past.