‘I’m not sure’ - Leeds United ‘target’ open to move as he makes ‘stability’ demand amid Whites links

Leeds United are on the search for a new manager following Sam Allardyce’s departure last week

By Ben McKenna, Jamie Kemble
Published 8th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Carlos Carvalhal has thrown doubt on his Celta Vigo future amid links to the Leeds United vacancy. The Whites are on the hunt for a new manager following Sam Allardyce’s departure last week.

Carvalhal moved into management in 1998 and has had a spell in England, taking charge of Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City between 2015 and 2018.

He twice led the Owls into the Championship play-offs, with the club also reaching Wembley on one occasion. Carvalhal has emerged as one of the many names linked to the Leeds role after Allardyce’s departure was confirmed last week following the end of his short-term contract at Elland Road.

He joined Celta in 2022 but has admitted he is open to leaving the club after finishing the La Liga season just three points above the bottom three.

The Spanish outfit clinched survival with victory over Barcelona last week. Carvalhal is contracted with the club until the summer of 2024.

"The club has to really look at itself on various levels. There are lots of departments that should improve so that the club can compete and increase its level,” he said last week.

"I felt that the team was going to fall apart. They were already planning for next season, talking about Europe.

"Do I want to continue? Yes, but there are a set of important assumptions to continue, and they are well defined. I am 57 years of age, I am not a boy. I want stability and to see what conditions there are.”

He added: “I'm not sure if I want to continue or not. I don't want to be in this situation next season. It's a historic club that has qualified for Europe and reached the quarter final of the Europa League, so it shouldn't be fighting relegation.”

