Leeds United forward Rodrigo is one of two new strikers being considered by Real Madrid following the departure of Karim Benzema.

According to reports in Spain, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are eyeing a mega-money move to replace Benzema but are also keen to add depth to their attacking options following the Frenchman’s departure.

COPE claim Spanish international Rodrigo is available to Real for just €3.5m following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League and would join the La Liga giants as a squad player initially.

Rodrigo made his return to the Spain squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Italy next week, signalling his firt involvement with the national side since November 2021.

He netted 13 goals for Leeds last season, making him the club’s top-scorer despite spending parts of the campaign sidelined by injury.

It is unlikely major decisions on the futures of a number of players will be made until clarity arrives on the status of the club’s ownership, with 49ers Enterprises close to finalising their 100 per cent takeover.

Rodrigo has one year remaining on his deal at Elland Road after signing a four-year contract following his £27m move from Valencia in 2020.

His last goal came in the 3-1 loss at West Ham and following the club’s relegation, he posted on social media: “I can’t find the words to describe yesterday’s feeling. I just can say SORRY to all Leeds fans. For sure you deserve much better from us.”

Benzema has agreed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad, joining Cristanio Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

“It’s a good league and there are many good players,” said Benzema. “Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend which shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress its level. I am here to win, like I did in Europe.

“I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project.”