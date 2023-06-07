Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

The frontrunners for Leeds United manager’s job with new favourites after latest departure

Leeds United’s search for a new manager continues as a number of names continue to be linked

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 7th Jun 2023, 18:08 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 18:11 BST

Leeds United are searching for a new manager to lead them into the 2023-24 Championship season after Sam Allardyce left the club last week.

The former Everton and Bolton Wanderers boss arrived at the club on a four-game deal with a brief to keep the club in the Premier League.

However, the Whites dropped into the second tier with just one draw and three losses from his time in charge. A number of candidates are being considered as his replacement and some new names have been linked in recent days.

One of those is Daniel Farke, who himself was sacked by Borussia Mönchengladbach last week. The former Norwich City boss took charge of 200 games at the Canaries, twice winning the Championship title.

Here we run through the latest names who are being backed to take over at Leeds by the bookmakers, starting with the least likely to those who are the favourites according to the latest odds.

Odds - 33/1

1. Rafael Benitez

Odds - 33/1

Photo Sales
Odds - 33/1

2. Nuno Espirito Santo

Odds - 33/1

Photo Sales
Odds - 33/1

3. Karl Robinson

Odds - 33/1

Photo Sales
Odds - 33/1

4. Fabian Huerzeler

Odds - 33/1

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Sam AllardycePremier League