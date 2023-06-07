Leeds United’s search for a new manager continues as a number of names continue to be linked

Leeds United are searching for a new manager to lead them into the 2023-24 Championship season after Sam Allardyce left the club last week.

The former Everton and Bolton Wanderers boss arrived at the club on a four-game deal with a brief to keep the club in the Premier League.

However, the Whites dropped into the second tier with just one draw and three losses from his time in charge. A number of candidates are being considered as his replacement and some new names have been linked in recent days.

One of those is Daniel Farke, who himself was sacked by Borussia Mönchengladbach last week. The former Norwich City boss took charge of 200 games at the Canaries, twice winning the Championship title.

Here we run through the latest names who are being backed to take over at Leeds by the bookmakers, starting with the least likely to those who are the favourites according to the latest odds.

1 . Rafael Benitez Odds - 33/1 Photo Sales

2 . Nuno Espirito Santo Odds - 33/1 Photo Sales

3 . Karl Robinson Odds - 33/1 Photo Sales

4 . Fabian Huerzeler Odds - 33/1 Photo Sales