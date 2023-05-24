Leeds United are now preparing for the final game of the disappointing campaign.

The Whites still have a little hope going into the final day, able to stay up with a home win over Tottenham and some help elsewhere, but it’s going to be a tall task for Sam Allardcye’s men, who look more likely than not to drop into the Championship. But stranger things have happened in the Premier League, and the Whites are hoping the pendulum of fortune will swing their way this weekend.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto interest

Leeds star Willy Gnonto is said to be attracting interest amid the club’s battle for survival.

The Whites got their hands on a gem with the signing of the Italy international, but it seems unlikely the pacey forward will want to play Championship football, especially now that other clubs have seen what he can offer at premier League level. According to Daily Express, a number of clubs are monitoring Gnonto situation ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United are said to be one of the clubs interested, and there will surely be interest from abroad.

Takeover latest

Graham Smyth has issued his take on whether the Leeds takeover will have to take place in July.

“It has to, really, doesn’t it? The transfer window opens on June 14 so if Leeds don’t know who the owner will be until July then they will presumably have missed two weeks of the market,” he said in our latest Q and A. “Perhaps the boardroom parties could get their heads together and agree on an appointment when it comes to transfer decisions, so that person can at least begin working on a rebuild plan, but that would require both Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers to be on the same page about the recruitment model.

Radrizzani could be in for a busy summer

“They would all have to be happy that their appointment would be the right fit regardless of whether a takeover happens. I’m not sure I can see that, though, so the best bet is just to get on and get the deal done. An announcement as soon as, after the final game of the season, would be ideal. It’s the least supporters deserve.”

Everton injury issues

Everton have injury problems heading into their last game of the season - and indeed a game that has a big part in deciding Leeds’ fate.

The Telegraph, via Liverpool World, has reported that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt for Everton after sustaining a hamstring problem against Wolves and could need up to five weeks to recover.