1 . Communicate to supporters who owns the club

Leeds United supporters are well aware chairman and majority shareholder has gradually sold off 44 per cent of his stake in the club to minority partners 49ers Enterprises and has entered into an agreement for a full buy-out by January 2024. This summer had been identified as the smoothest period for a transition of ownership, however the team's league position and the difference in value between a Premier League and Championship club has complicated matters. Radrizzani has been in Italy over the past few days, negotiating a deal to acquire doomed Serie A club Sampdoria - but Leeds fans still don't know if he will remain in charge at Elland Road next season. Clarification on the direction of the club is a priority first and foremost. (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire). Photo: Mike Egerton