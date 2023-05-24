Leeds United are facing the realistic probability of returning to the Championship for the 2023/24 season, currently sitting two points adrift of safety with one game remaining.
If Leeds are to go down, there will be an almighty rebuild to oversee at Elland Road, but amid uncertainty over the ownership picture, who will be in charge of transfers and who will even manage the team come the start of next season, there are several things United must do regardless of their league status.
The YEP has compiled a checklist the club must work through in order to ensure a smooth summer of transition can be achieved.
1. Communicate to supporters who owns the club
Leeds United supporters are well aware chairman and majority shareholder has gradually sold off 44 per cent of his stake in the club to minority partners 49ers Enterprises and has entered into an agreement for a full buy-out by January 2024. This summer had been identified as the smoothest period for a transition of ownership, however the team's league position and the difference in value between a Premier League and Championship club has complicated matters. Radrizzani has been in Italy over the past few days, negotiating a deal to acquire doomed Serie A club Sampdoria - but Leeds fans still don't know if he will remain in charge at Elland Road next season. Clarification on the direction of the club is a priority first and foremost.
2. Appoint Victor Orta's replacement
The Spaniard left his role as director of football following Leeds' defeat by Bournemouth amid disagreements over the sacking of Javi Gracia. Once it is clear who will take the reins at boardroom level, Leeds will need to make an appointment to this position, as during the transfer window time is of the essence and there will be plenty of player churn to oversee this summer. This role will also be paramount to deciding who replaces Sam Allardyce in the dugout.
3. Supplement the scouting structure
Leeds have lost their lead European scout Gaby Ruiz and fellow recruitment staff member Alberto Cordero with Orta's departure, therefore the scouting team appears a little understaffed. Head of emerging talent Craig Dean and club scout Alex Davies remain at Elland Road but any new sporting director or head of football operations will need to assemble a team of trusted talent identifiers.
4. Appoint a manager
Perhaps less important than the structural hires and boardroom reshuffle higher up is the appointment of a first-team manager. Admittedly, it would not be ideal to begin the transfer window without a manager in place, but so long as Leeds are not without a coach and backroom team on the first day of pre-season, they should fare reasonably in the window. Southampton, meanwhile - albeit already relegated - are in discussions to appoint Russell Martin as their new boss before this season has even come to a close. Leeds must not be left playing catch-up if they drop into the second tier.