Leeds United’s hopes of surviving in the Premier League have been given a minor boost amid reports Nathan Patterson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Everton’s final game of the season on Sunday.

The Toffees host Bournemouth at Goodison Park while 19th-placed Leeds take on Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, occupying 18th, welcome West Ham United to the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the three sides will be relegated, with Everton two points clear of the bottom three after 37 games. Leeds must win their final match and hope both the sides above them fail to win.

In the event Everton draw rather than lose, the Whites must beat Spurs by three or more goals to survive on goal difference. Leicester’s superior goal difference and the Toffeers’ higher points tally means a win for either side will spell relegation for the Whites.

The Telegraph, via Liverpool World, has reported that Calvert-Lewin is a doubt for Everton after sustaining a hamstring problem against Wolves and could need up to five weeks to recover.

Football Insider add Patterson has also picked up a minor hamstring problem that is set to rule him out of contention against Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves Dyche with Demarai Gray, Ellis Simms or Neal Maupay to lead the forward line while there are few options at right-back with Seamus Coleman already sidelined by a knee problem.

As things stand, Leeds need to rely on a number of outside factors to remain the Premier League. A 3-1 loss at West Ham last weekend denied Sam Allardyce’s side the chance to move out of the bottom three ahead of the final day.

Their plight was made worse on Monday as Leicester salvaged an unexpected draw at Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side had 23 shots and 78 per cent possession but could not make the most of their dominance.

Premier League bottom four

17th: Everton - 33 points (GD -24)

18th: Leicester - 31 points (GD -18

19th: Leeds United - 31 points (GD -27)