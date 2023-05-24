Leeds United will now be ramping up their preparations for the biggest and final game of their season.

The Whites need a near-miracle survive on the last day, but they still have some hope of suffering a drop to the Championship. Sam Allardyce’s men realistically need to win on the final day and hope Everton lose, while also needing Leicester to draw or lose. But first and foresmost, Leeds need to figure out a way to beat Tottenham to have any chance of staying up.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Aaronson claim

Leeds are set to keep hold of Brenden Aaronson regardless of whether they are relegated, according to reports in the US.

Aaronson was signed last summer and his impressed, at times, although he has been in and out of the starting XI. The US international is still only 22 years of age, and he still has plenty of developing to do. According to MLS Transfers, the Whites are planning to keep hold of Aaronson even if they go down, believing the attacking midfielder can develop further and play a vital part in the Championship.

It will be interesting to see what Aaronson thinks of dropping down a tier should the worst happen.

Jordan criticism

Simon Jordan has taken aim at the club’s management amid Leeds’ possible relegation.

“They’re not going down like they did in 2004 absolutely weighed down by mismanagement from people like Peter Ridsdale and maybe Alan Leighton who was on the board and involved in the decisions that they made,” Jordan said on TalkSPORT.

“They’re going down because they wasted their own time and wasted opportunity, but they’re not going down in an economic car crash. Maybe it’ll clear the water for them. Maybe this ridiculous push me pull me mentality of who’s running that football club [will go]. Radrizzani wanting to get out of the door and ultimately someone else wanting to buy it, and neither one making particularly good decisions.