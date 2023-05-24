The million pound, or multi-million pound question. Actually it’s just one of many big questions to which there is no real answer yet. First things first we need to know who will own the club. While I’m not anticipating the 49ers coming in and cutting the ribbon on a new free-spending era at Elland Road, you would anticipate them making available a decent sum for the necessary rebuild. Selling players would help keep the net spend down and there are a few who could be shipped on for a decent return. In all honesty it’s not the generosity of the ownership that I would be most concerned about right now, it’s the timing of it all and the number of decisions that have to be spot on. A director of football, or head of recruitment, a head coach or manager and then the right players to fit the style of play. There’s so much to do. There’s so much to get right. There’s so much that could go wrong.