The Whites confirmed during their launch for the 2023/24 season ticket renewals that if Premier League status was lost, the 10 per cent price increase would be offered back to supporters in the form of a rebate.

Leeds appointed Sam Allardyce as a relegation fire fighter with four games remaining in the top flight season but he was only able to guide them to a single point and the drop was confirmed on the final day of the campaign following a defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

The rebate option is now available to supporters who renewed their season ticket, with two options available for those who apply. The first, a season ticket rebate payment, will be paid directly into the ticket holder’s bank account upon an online application being completed. In this case fans will be asked to provide their sort code and account number when they apply.

The second option is an ‘on account ticketing credit’ which will be automatically added to online ticketing accounts and can be redeemed against the renewal price for the 2024/25 campaign.

Leeds have set a deadline of midnight on Friday July 14 for season ticket holders to claim the rebate and no further applications will be accepted after that point. Unclaimed rebates will be donated to the Leeds United Academy, and claims will be processed ahead of the new season.

Season ticket holders are due to be contacted by email this week with a step-by-step guide on how to apply, while hospitality season ticket holders will be contacted directly. ‘United for 20 Years’ season ticket holders are exempt from the rebate offer.