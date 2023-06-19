LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City speaks to the media following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on November 07, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Rodgers had been linked with the Elland Road job following Leeds’ relegation last month, but the club understood the Northern Irishman was unlikely to be an attainable target.

While some may perceive missing out on Rodgers as a setback, Leeds’ hiring committee are well on their way to appointing a new head coach with virtual interviews having already taken place with interested candidates.

The 50-year-old returns to Celtic where he enjoyed great success, winning the treble in 2017 and 2018, replacing Ange Postecoglou who has taken the Tottenham Hotspur job this summer.

“Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.

“The club is in fantastic condition at all levels and I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take the team forward,” Rodgers said. “We will work very closely together as we strive to bring that success to our supporters.

“Let’s get to work!” Rodgers added in a statement published on the club website following his appointment.