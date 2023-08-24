All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the Whites prepare to take on Ipswich Town.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Ipswich Town as they look to secure their first league win of the campaign. The Whites have been busy working on new signings this week amid a shrinking squad at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has been left short of numbers so far this season, but Leeds chiefs always said they would move with ambition later on in the window, and they are now starting to fulfil those promises, with new signings expected. Here we round up all the latest news and transfer news surrounding Elland Road.

Amiri deal

Leeds are said to have agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri. According to Florian Plettenberg, Amiri wanted to join Marseille over the Whites, but after the French side dropped their interest, a four-year deal was agreed with Leeds.

Kicker say everything has now been agreed, with Amiri eventually saying ‘yes’ to the Whites’ proposal. This could be a deal that moves quickly as Leeds look to thicken up the squad rapidly.

Farke transfer update

Leeds are ‘not too far away’ from strengthening their squad according to Daniel Farke, as the club attempts to land a pair of attackers.

“We just speak about business once it’s done,” said Farke on Thursday. “As long as players are not under contract for us I don’t comment about any rumours. My only focus is the game on Saturday, our players who are available and to make our injured players as fit as possible.

“I was never frustrated [about transfers]. We were transparent in our wish to strengthen the squad a little bit. We’re not too far away. We’re on a good path but it’s a challenge. If we’re convinced of a player and his ability we’ll try and bring him in as quick as possible.”

Piroe ‘agreed’

Swansea City boss Michael Duff says striker Joel Piroe’s future will be decided in the coming days amid reports claiming Leeds United have agreed a £12 million fee with the South Wales club.

Leeds’ hunt for a striker appears to be nearing a conclusion as the Daily Mail report a fee has been agreed between the Whites and Swansea City for 24-year-old attacker Joel Piroe. The news follows comments made by Swans boss Michael Duff on Thursday morning in which he offered clarity on the situation surrounding Piroe, who has one year remaining on his existing contract with the Championship club.

“I imagine he’ll either sign a deal [at Swansea] or he’ll be sold,” Duff said, as quoted by WalesOnline. “I don’t envisage the club letting him run his contract down, because I don’t think it would make economic sense. There has been conversations with Joel. It’s not a case of ‘I’m not signing a contract’. There has been a dialogue between the club, his agent, and Joel. Where that’s at, I don’t know.”