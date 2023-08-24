Swansea City boss Michael Duff says striker Joel Piroe’s future will be decided in the coming days amid reports claiming Leeds United have agreed a £12 million fee with the South Wales club.

Leeds’ hunt for a striker appears to be nearing a conclusion as the Daily Mail report a fee has been agreed between the Whites and Swansea City for 24-year-old attacker Joel Piroe.

The news follows comments made by Swans boss Michael Duff on Thursday morning in which he offered clarity on the situation surrounding Piroe, who has one year remaining on his existing contract with the Championship club.

"I imagine he'll either sign a deal [at Swansea] or he'll be sold,” Duff said, as quoted by WalesOnline.

SWANSEA, WALES - APRIL 26: Joel Piroe of Swansea City celebrates with team mate Cyrus Christie after scoring their sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth at Swansea.com Stadium on April 26, 2022 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"I don't envisage the club letting him run his contract down, because I don't think it would make economic sense.

"There has been conversations with Joel. It's not a case of 'I'm not signing a contract'. There has been a dialogue between the club, his agent, and Joel. Where that's at, I don't know."

Unconfirmed reports emerged on Wednesday that a £10 million bid had been tabled by Leeds, however fresh claims suggest the supposed fee is north of that figure.

"I don't know if they've tabled a bid or not,” Duff added. “I'm the same as everyone else. Things will happen quickly at this stage of the window now, because they have to.”