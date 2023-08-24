Leeds United’s weekend opponents Ipswich Town have confirmed a big transfer.

The Whites are now preparing to face a dangerous-looking side as they continue their search for a first league win of the season. The Tractor Boys have had no such problems in their first season back in the second tier, winning all three of their opening league games this season.

Many expected Ipswich to have their challenges this season after making the step up, but while a long season may still lie in wait, they have shown no signs of struggle so far.

Leeds head to Portman Road in a bid to ruin Ipswich’s 100% record this weekend, and they could come up against a debutant. That’s because the East coast side have just confirmed the signing of Manchester United star Brandon Williams. Williams was effectively put up for sale this summer after increased competition at Old Trafford meant opportunities would be hard for him to come by.

The 22-year-old full-back made 21 league appearances for Man United having come through their academy, and he will already be used to his new surroundings, having spnt time on loan at Norwich City during the season before last, racking up 26 league appearances.

Williams joins Ipswich on a loan deal with an option to buy, and after sealing the move, he said: “It feels good to be down here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m coming here to hopefully get into the team and play a lot of games. There is some very good competition, which is a great challenge, but I’m excited to meet the players and get started. I played a lot of games when I broke through at United and have had a couple of tough seasons, too, so it’s good for me to get back out and start playing again.”

Williams also spoke about linking back up with new boss Kieran McKenna, who previously worked at Man United.

“Kieran was my youth team coach at United and from there we have had a great relationship. He has always had the standards of a coach at the top level and has had a big influence on me,” added the full-back.

“He has always kept in touch with me to make sure I’m okay and I trust everything he says because he is great to learn off. I’m excited to work with him again.”United’s academy.”

McKenna himself added: “We’re really pleased to have Brandon here. He’s someone I’ve known since a very young age and I’ve seen his journey and how hard he’s worked to get to where he’s got to. He’s still very young and has a large amount of experience for a 22-year-old, but is coming off a season where he hasn’t played many minutes and has had some bad luck with injuries.

“He’s a dynamic, athletic defender who plays with great energy and commitment and has good quality driving forward with the ball. He can go inside and outside from both wings and can pass and cross with both feet, he is an aggressive and positive defender who enjoys defending but can also give us thrust going forward from different positions.